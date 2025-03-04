Advertisment
Subscribe

0

Advertisment
New Business Latest Stories

Schindler India extends digital mandate with HOWL Digital

The mandate encompasses digital transformation, public relations,  customer retention, and relationship management.

author-image
afaqs! news bureau
New Update
SchindlerxHOWL

HOWL Digital, a digital marketing agency,  announced that it has been awarded the extended digital marketing mandate for Schindler India, the Swiss lift maker. 

Advertisment

Entering the fourth year of partnership, this collaboration aims to drive conversations on urban  mobility and Schindler’s role in India’s rapidly evolving infrastructure landscape. With a renewed  and expanded scope, the mandate encompasses digital transformation, public relations,  customer retention, and relationship management, enabling Schindler to achieve its 360-degree  operational and business goals for 2025. 

As part of this vision, HOWL Digital is set to significantly increase the lead inflow this year by  leveraging cross-platform marketing and maximizing the potential of existing data. 

"Our commitment to the Schindler marketing mandate has always been to raise the bar and set  new benchmarks for the brand. Over the past year, we’ve embraced a variety of digital initiatives  that have led to valuable insights and unlocked growth opportunities. Whether it’s leveraging Meta for lead generation or increasing brand visibility on YouTube through simple but effective elevator  activations, we’ve learned that being bold with the right intent can drive success in unexpected  places. In 2025, we want to push the boundaries of our partnership with Schindler through data and tech.  Our aim is to digitally transform the marketing and sales process, building seamless automation  from lead generation to sales closures in the Schindler ecosystem. We want to become the  benchmark for all other countries to follow” said Nabeel Merchant, chief executive officer, HOWL  Digital.

Howl Schindler India
Advertisment