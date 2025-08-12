Schneider Electric India onboards LEO India as creative partner

Schneider Electric has announced the appointment of LEO India (earlier known as LEO BURNETT) as its creative partner. This partnership marks a significant step forward in Schneider Electric’s ambition to accelerate brand affinity in the home electrical segment by connecting with consumers through creative innovation and purpose-driven storytelling.

As part of this collaboration, Schneider Electric has launched its latest brand campaign: “Bring Home the Smart.” The campaign is designed to showcase the company’s innovative range of smart solutions in the home electrical markets focusing on products like Miluz Zeta switches with built in AQI indicator, Miluz Zeta motion-sensing LED footlamps, and Wiser smart home automation, all built to make Indian homes more intelligent, stylish, sustainable, and safe.

Speaking about the partnership, Rajat Abbi, vice president, marketing, Schneider Electric India said, "We are thrilled to welcome LEO India on board as our creative partner. Our partnership marks an exciting new chapter for Schneider Electric’s continued focus on increasing our offerings for the home electrical market in India. LEO brings a powerful blend of strategic thinking, consumer insight, and creative excellence. Their deep understanding of culture and ability to craft purposeful narratives make them the ideal partner for us as we bring our smart, sustainable home solutions to the forefront.”

Vikram Pandey, chief creative officer at Leo, South Asia adds, “Children are the perfect metaphor for our creative narrative. Their trust, curiosity, and joy reflect exactly how a smart home should feel. Through playful storytelling and relatable moments, we’re showing how Schneider Electric makes smart living effortless and delightful.”