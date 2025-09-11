Scribbld wins digital and social media mandate for Foot Locker India

Scribbld, a Mumbai-headquartered independent creative and digital agency, has secured the digital and social media marketing mandate for Foot Locker India.
As part of the mandate, Scribbld will drive Foot Locker India’s digital presence through social-first campaigns designed to strengthen the brand’s growth story in the country. The account will be managed from Scribbld’s Mumbai office.
Foot Locker is a leading American retailer of sneakers and sportswear with a global presence across more than 25 countries.
In India, it launched its first store in New Delhi last year and operates under a long-term licensing agreement with Metro Brands for retail operations. Nykaa Fashion manages its exclusive e-commerce business, giving Indian consumers access to the brand’s global sneaker portfolio through both physical and digital channels.
Founded in 2020 by Kajol Bheda, Scribbld has worked with brands including Amazon, Nykaa and Flipkart. Known for its strategy-led approach and storytelling, the agency recently expanded internationally with a new office in the UAE.
Commenting on the mandate, Kajol Bheda, Founder of Scribbld, said, “Partnering with Foot Locker India is a milestone for our team. We are eager to learn from this collaboration and deliver campaigns that showcase creativity and the brand’s strong connection with its audience.”