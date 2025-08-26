Signpost India bags 9-year exclusive ad rights for Bengaluru Metro, ₹700 crore boost expected

Signpost India has won a nine-year exclusive contract from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to manage advertising across 67 Namma Metro stations in Bengaluru. The contract covers more than 100,000 sq. ft. of media space and is estimated to generate revenues of up to ₹700 crore.

The metro deal is a major addition to Signpost’s transit media portfolio, which already includes networks in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru’s buses and bus queue shelters. The company said it would leverage a mix of static and digital formats, along with data analytics, to make the metro a high-impact advertising medium.

Metro advertising is gaining traction among brands as ridership grows. Bengaluru’s Namma Metro now records nearly 3 crore passenger journeys every month, creating what industry experts call a “captive environment” for advertisers to reach urban professionals, students and shoppers.

Calling the contract “more than a media win,” Shripad Ashtekar, Managing Director of Signpost India, said: “It’s a canvas for city storytelling and a step forward in India’s digital evolution. Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, deserves innovation at every touchpoint. Partnering with BMRCL marks a strategic leap in creating immersive, data-driven experiences for millions of daily commuters. Our vision is to use this platform not just for advertising, but to celebrate Bengaluru’s culture and visual identity through meaningful beautification.”