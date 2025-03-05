Singer India appoints Communicate India as strategic communications partner

Singer India has appointed Communicate India as its communications partner. This collaboration aims to enhance Singer India's brand presence and visibility.

Communicate India, an integrated communications agency, will support Singer India's brand messaging and market positioning using global insights and data-driven strategies. The agency will lead Singer India's communication efforts, focusing on consumer and stakeholder engagement.

Shalini Gupta Vachher, head of marketing and communications of Singer India, shared her thoughts on the partnership, “As we continue our journey of growth and innovation, we needed a partner who shared our vision and enthusiasm. Communicate India stood out with their exciting and practical ideas, demonstrating a deep understanding of our brand and market dynamics. Their strategic approach aligns perfectly with our commitment to strengthening consumer engagement and brand leadership. We are confident that this partnership will help us amplify our story and make a lasting impact in the industry.”

Akshaara Lalwani, CEO of Communicate India, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, and said, “Singer India is more than just a brand—it’s a legacy. To see an iconic name reinvent itself for the modern consumer is both exciting and inspiring. Our role is to ensure that this evolution is not just seen but deeply felt. By blending data-driven insights with storytelling that resonates, we aim to amplify Singer India’s new chapter while honouring its rich history. It’s not just about visibility; it’s about making a lasting impact in a market that values both heritage and innovation.”