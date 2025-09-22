Siyaram's awards PR mandate for DEVO to Vigor Media Worldwide

Vigor Media Worldwide has been awarded the Public Relations mandate for DEVO, the premium men’s occasion wear brand by the iconic Siyaram’s. The partnership was clinched following a competitive multi-agency pitch, reflecting Vigor Media’s deep-rooted expertise in strategic brand communication and storytelling.
Backed by the trust and heritage of Siyaram’s — one of India’s most respected textile conglomerates — DEVO makes a grand entry into the ethnic and ceremonial menswear segment. It is envisioned as a brand that blends tradition with modern aesthetics, catering to the evolving tastes of the contemporary Indian man. From sherwani and Indo-Western to Jodhpuri , tuxedo, kurta pajama, and curated accessories, DEVO’s offerings are designed to bring style and substance to every special occasion.
As part of the mandate, Vigor Media Worldwide will conceptualize and execute a comprehensive PR and communications strategy for DEVO, including media outreach, thought leadership, influencer engagement, brand storytelling, and digital amplification –. The focus will be on reinforcing DEVO’s identity as not just a fashion label, but a style statement that redefines Indian occasion wear for men
Understanding the evolving style preferences of Indian men, DEVO provides attire for every celebration—be it a traditional Grihapravesh pooja, a festive gathering, or a grand wedding. With its commitment to fit, finish, and fashion, DEVO is the go-to destination for men who seek to celebrate tradition with contemporary flair, delivering grandeur with refinement in every garment.
The brand is now gearing up for aggressive pan-India expansion through exclusive outlets. With India witnessing a renewed appreciation for ethnic and fusion wear — especially among millennials and Gen Z — DEVO is poised to tap into this vibrant market with its aspirational yet accessible fashion line.
Expressing his confidence in the association, Mr. Gaurav Poddar, Executive Director at Siyaram’s said, “Siyaram’s has always stood for quality, craftsmanship, and trust. With DEVO, we are expanding our legacy into ethnic fashion that reflects the confidence and sophistication of today’s Indian man. We believe that Vigor Media Worldwide, with its proven track record in building impactful narratives, will play a pivotal role in elevating DEVO’s brand journey across the country.”
Sharing his views on the association,Mr. Nikhil Singhal, Founder, Vigor Media Worldwide said, “It is an honour to partner with a name as prestigious as Siyaram’s. DEVO is not just a new label — it’s a strategic extension of a legacy brand into a high-growth fashion category. Our team is excited to craft compelling stories that highlight the brand’s unique offerings and heritage, while shaping its narrative as a modern, trend-forward brand rooted in Indian culture.”
The PR mandate comes at a time when India’s ethnic wear market is witnessing exponential growth, driven by rising disposable incomes, increased demand for designer wear, and a cultural shift toward celebrating traditions with style. DEVO’s entry into this space is both timely and strategic, as it leverages Siyaram’s four-decade-long legacy of excellence in fabrics and manufacturing.
With this partnership, Vigor Media Worldwide reinforces its position as a leading name in brand communication, working with some of the most ambitious and forward-thinking companies across sectors.