Smart Bazaar appoints McCann Worldgroup India to lead creative mandate

Smart Bazaar has appointed McCann Worldgroup India to develop its latest campaign, which focuses on evolving consumer aspirations in Indian households. The campaign highlights the shift in mindset from “making do” to “living well”, reflecting how families are placing greater emphasis on quality and comfort in everyday life.
The work is based on insights into how homes across India are being reshaped with more attention to detail and functionality - from organised kitchens to refined bathrooms and purposeful living spaces. This evolution reflects a growing desire to improve everyday living, beyond just affordability.
Through this campaign, McCann Worldgroup India positions Smart Bazaar as a brand that aligns with these aspirations, aiming to make quality products more accessible to a wider audience.
Speaking on the campaign, Surabhi Sen, CMO, Reliance Retail said: “Smart Bazaar isn’t just another retail chain; we are emerging as the value-first catalyst for everyday aspiration. In today’s world, consumers seek both savings and quality. Smart Bazaar is not just a store, but an enabler—bridging necessity with desire and making everyday upgrading possible.”
Prasoon Joshi, CEO & CCO, McCann Worldgroup India added: “India is at a cultural inflection point. Families across the country are embracing the idea that living well is not about luxury, but about dignity, joy and shared values. At McCann Worldgroup, we believe the best work comes when brands tap into such human truths. With Smart Bazaar, we decoded a shift that is quietly redefining everyday life in India—and gave it a voice that is both authentic and aspirational.”