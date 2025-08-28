Snacking brand Fun Flips taps Media Care to boost digital presence

Fun Flips, one of North India’s nostalgia-driven snacking brands from JK Foods, part of the JK Group, has joined hands with Media Care to strengthen its digital presence.

Media Care, an integrated marketing agency specialising in digital strategy, performance marketing, influencer collaborations, and corporate communications, will drive the brand’s digital transformation through a comprehensive mandate covering social media marketing, seasonal campaigns, influencer-led activations, and performance-driven initiatives with a sharp focus on reviving the emotional connect Fun Flips has built over decades while positioning it as a contemporary snacking choice for today’s consumers.

Launched decades ago, Fun Flips carved a unique place in the hearts of snack lovers across North India, and today, its reach is expanding across other geographies as well powered by growing consumer demand and the rapid accessibility offered through quick commerce platforms. Known for its bold flavours, crunchy texture, and vibrant packs, the brand became a household name—synonymous with affordability, nostalgia, and joyful snacking moments.

With Fun Flips being one of JK Foods’ flagship brands, the company continues to innovate, building on this legacy while adapting to the evolving palate of India’s new-age consumers.

Speaking on the occasion, Partha Biswas, Director, JK Foods, shared: “Fun Flips has always enjoyed a strong consumer connect. With Media Care onboard, we are confident of reigniting that bond through integrated digital campaigns that reflect both heritage and innovation. The strategy will also strengthen our presence across quick commerce platforms, making the product more accessible to today’s fast-paced consumers.”

Echoing this vision, Vivek Kataria, Business Head, JK Foods, stated: “This collaboration marks a new chapter for Fun Flips. We want to position the brand not just as a reminder of childhood memories but also as a contemporary snacking choice. Media Care’s expertise in digital storytelling and performance marketing will play a pivotal role in driving this ambition.”

With this partnership, Media Care will focus on reviving the Fun Flips brand story—rooted in nostalgia yet reimagined for modern snacking habits. The agency aims to amplify brand visibility, strengthen digital presence, and drive growth across quick commerce and retail channels.

Speaking about the win, Yasin Hamidani, Co-Founder & Director, Media Care, said:

“Fun Flips is not just a brand, it’s an emotion. Generations have grown up enjoying it, and our goal is to make it as relevant for today’s digital-first consumers as it has been for their parents. From innovative storytelling to data-driven campaigns, we are excited to bring Fun Flips back into the hearts and carts of millions.”

Adding to this, Heemanshu Hemrajani, Co-Founder & CEO, Media Care, said: “Fun Flips holds an iconic status in North India’s snacking culture. By blending creativity with performance, we aim to capture both the emotional connect of loyal consumers and the aspirations of new age snackers. This dual approach will ensure strong engagement and measurable growth.”

The integrated mandate will kick off with seasonal campaigns, influencer-led activations, and consumer-first initiatives designed to bridge nostalgia with modern consumption, reinforcing Fun Flips’ position as a heritage brand evolving with the times.