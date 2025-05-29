Social Beat secures SEO and content mandate fo retail brand Pothys

Social Beat has won the SEO and content marketing mandate for Pothys, a South Indian textile and retail brand. This strategic collaboration aims to amplify Pothys' digital presence, enhance organic visibility, and drive meaningful customer engagement across India and beyond.
With deep expertise in search engine optimisation and content strategy, Social Beat will work closely with Pothys to craft a comprehensive SEO roadmap and high-performing content initiatives. The goal is to elevate the brand’s online footprint while aligning with its legacy of quality, tradition, and innovation in the textile space.
Vikas Chawla, co-founder, Social Beat, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “Partnering with Pothys is an exciting opportunity to bring together tradition and technology. Through our focused SEO and content strategies, we aim to drive long-term growth by making the brand more discoverable and relevant in today's digital-first world.”
Varun Ramesh, director, Pothys, added: “As consumer journeys become increasingly digital, it’s essential for us to stay ahead with a robust organic strategy. We’re confident that Social Beat’s proven capabilities in SEO and content will help us reach our audience in more impactful ways and reinforce the Pothys brand story online.”
This partnership marks a significant step in Pothys' digital journey as it continues to evolve with the changing retail landscape while staying rooted in its heritage and customer-first philosophy.