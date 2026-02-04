Sociowash secures D2C media mandate for AGEasy

Sociowash has been appointed as the digital-to-consumer media agency for AGEasy, the phygital D2C business of Antara Senior Care. The mandate covers media planning and digital advertising aimed at driving online visibility and engagement for the brand.
Under the partnership, Sociowash will manage AGEasy’s D2C media promotions across digital platforms. The agency will be responsible for strategy and execution of online campaigns linked to the brand’s product portfolio and messaging.
Launched in 2023, AGEasy operates in the senior wellness segment, offering more than 85 products across over 180 SKUs. Its range spans areas such as joint care, lung care, fall prevention and assisted mobility, with distribution focused on direct-to-consumer channels.
“Collaborating with AGEasy gives us the opportunity to help build-up a purpose-driven brand that improves lives. Our focus will be on building a strong digital narrative that resonates with seniors and their families, while creating meaningful engagement around health, care, wellness and independence.”
“At AGEasy, our vision is to empower seniors with everyday products and solutions that help them live more independent, fuller and healthier lives. We believe in helping seniors remain in charge. Sociowash’s integrated digital expertise and creative storytelling approach align perfectly with our mission to make everyday wellness solution accessible and trusted.”
The mandate adds AGEasy to Sociowash’s client roster, which includes brands operating across consumer and service-led categories.