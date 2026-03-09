Somerset Indus Capital Partners names SPAG FINN as communications partner

Somerset Indus Capital Partners, a healthcare focused private equity firm has appointed SPAG FINN Partners as its strategic communications partner. The mandate will focus on strengthening Somerset’s corporate reputation, amplifying the impact of its investment platform, and strengthening its share of voice within industry conversations.

Through this partnership, SPAG FINN Partners will lead communications for Somerset’s reputation management, media relations, strategic storytelling and leadership positioning across India’s healthcare and investment ecosystem.

Speaking on the partnership, Mayur Sirdesai, partner, Somerset Indus Capital Partners said, “Somerset Indus Capital Partners was founded on a core belief – that quality healthcare should be accessible and affordable to everyone. As we continue to scale our investments, it is important to communicate the real-world impact emerging from our portfolio. We look forward to the partnership with SPAG FINN Partners, whose deep healthcare expertise and strategic communications capabilities will help strengthen our engagement with key stakeholders and amplify our long-term vision”

Commenting on the mandate, Aman Gupta, managing partner, Health Practice Asia Lead - SPAG Finn Partners, “India’s healthcare ecosystem is on a transformative journey, with growing opportunities to expand access, innovation and quality of care. Somerset Indus Capital Partners has built a strong reputation for backing businesses that drive meaningful impact. We are delighted to partner with the firm to help articulate its longer-term vision, amplify the progress of its investment funds, and build a compelling narrative around the role of responsible capital in shaping the future of healthcare in India.”

SPAG FINN Partners is a global integrated marketing and communications agency with deep expertise across healthcare, technology, med-tech and consumer sectors. The agency aims to combine strategic insight, creative storytelling, data-led strategies and advanced technologies to help build thought leadership narratives for Somerset.