Spicetree Digital Agency to handle Prana’s digital and social mandate

Spicetree Digital Agency (SDA) has been appointed to manage the digital and social media duties for Prana, a hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) clinic that positions itself as one of the early players in the category in India. The mandate includes strengthening the brand’s online visibility and shaping its communication across platforms.
Prana operates centres offering hyperbaric oxygen therapy along with cryotherapy, red light therapy and PEMF negative ion therapy. The company has expanded to five centres and aims to grow its footprint further. Its facility in Santacruz West, Mumbai, has seen uptake among consumers exploring wellness services based on oxygen therapy.
Sidharth Murali, founder and CEO, Prana Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Centre, said the agency was chosen after an evaluation process focused on long-term brand-building needs. He noted that SDA’s strategic clarity and approach to simplifying HBOT communication aligned with Prana’s objectives.
Manoj Gupta, founder and medical director, Prana Wound Care & Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Centre, said the category is witnessing increasing interest from consumers seeking science-backed wellness solutions. He added that the agency’s structured and insight-led communication model will support the brand’s awareness efforts.
Shiraz Khan, founder and director, Spicetree, said Prana operates in an emerging category and the mandate will be supported by teams across strategy, content, design, performance and analytics. The agency will also leverage Spicebuzz Studios, its in-house production unit for digital-first content.