Square Inches PR bags PR mandate for inDrive in India

Square Inches Public Relations, a regional PR agency, has become the PR for inDrive, the global mobility and urban services platform.
Pavit Nanda Anand, communication lead-APAC, inDrive, shared her thoughts on the collaboration, stating, “Square Inches PR has a deep understanding of regional nuances and their ability to craft compelling narratives have been invaluable in engaging diverse audiences. We are confident that Square Inches PR will continue to elevate our communication efforts and support our vision of creating a positive impact on one billion lives by 2030.”
inDrive, a mobility app, operates in 888 cities across 48 countries. Its non-profit arm, inVision, supports initiatives in education, sports, arts, sciences, and gender equality.
Sameer Alam, director of Square Inches PR, expressed his enthusiasm about the ongoing partnership, saying, “Securing the PR mandate for inDrive is a significant milestone for our agency. We are committed to amplifying their brand story through innovative and impactful communication strategies. We look forward to driving meaningful engagement and positioning inDrive as a leader in the mobility space."
Square Inches PR’s comprehensive PR strategy for inDrive includes media outreach, press conferences, press releases, and crisis communication.