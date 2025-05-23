Stonelam appoints 6 Mile as creative advertising agency

Stonelam (joint venture of the Stonex Group, India and Laminam, Italy). a manufacturer of premium porcelain surfaces industry, has appointed 6 Mile, a full-service creative advertising agency, as its agency of record.

The partnership will see 6 Mile spearhead Stonelam’s strategic branding, creative campaigns and digital marketing efforts to further enhance its market presence and connect with a broader audience.

"We are delighted to partner with 6 Mile as we embark on our next phase of growth and innovation," said Sushant Pathak, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Stonelam. “We are confident that this collaboration will help us effectively communicate the unique value and aesthetics of our products to consumers and industry professionals alike."

Ankur Kalita, CEO, 6 Mile, commented, "It is an honour to partner Stonelam, a brand that is acclaimed for its peerless offerings. We are excited to collaborate with the team to develop compelling campaigns that resonate with the target audience and reaffirm Stonelam's position as not only the market leader, but also the thought leader, in the universe of architecture."