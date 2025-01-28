Story Digital bags digital mandate for ZEE Punjabi

ZEE Punjabi, an entertainment channel under ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, has appointed Story Digital as its digital creative agency to manage its digital mandate. Story Digital will spearhead ZEE Punjabi’s digital strategy, enhancing engagement and managing campaigns across all social media platforms for its television shows.
The aim is to amplify audience reach, boost TV viewership, and connect more viewers with its popular television programs.
Rohan Chawla, co-founder of Story Digital, shared his excitement, stating, “It’s an absolute privilege to partner with a brand that holds such a strong and rich legacy in entertainment. ZEE Punjabi has always brought the vibrant spirit of Punjab to our screens, and with Story Digital on board, we’re excited to elevate its digital presence to new heights. We aim to create a dynamic brand experience through digital strategies that truly resonate with the audience and drive tangible results.”
Subhojit Chaudhury, the marketing head of ZEE Punjabi added, "Choosing Story Digital was an obvious choice. Their ability to understand the regional voice and creativity and talent for crafting engaging, viral content perfectly align with our vision of connecting with our audience in fresh and exciting ways. We are confident that their expertise in driving social media engagement will not only enhance Zee Punjabi’s TV viewership and brand but also strengthen our relationship with viewers."