Story Digital secures digital and mainline mandate for Gas-O-Fast

Mankind's Gas-O-Fast, an acidity relief and digestive care brand, has given its full-funnel digital and mainline mandate to Story Digital as its new creative agency.
With this collaboration, Story Digital will be managing the brand's 360-degree communication strategy.
Pratiek Sawhney, co-founder of Story Digital, shared his excitement: “India has always been a paradise for food lovers, but acidity can often be an unwelcome guest. Gas-O-Fast has been a trusted solution for millions, and we’re thrilled to bring our creative energy to the brand. With Story Digital handling digital and mainline communication, we aim to create a dynamic brand experience through strategies that truly resonate with the audience and keep Gas-O-Fast a household favourite nationwide.”
Joy Chatterjee, VP- sales and marketing, Mankind Consumer Products, added, "Story Digital's creative approach perfectly aligns with our vision to connect with consumers in a meaningful way. Their proven ability to drive engagement and create innovative, quirky campaigns made them the obvious choice. We're thrilled to collaborate with them and can't wait to see what fresh, exciting ideas they'll bring to the table."