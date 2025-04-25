Sungrow Europe appoints Content Digital Agency (CDA) for digital media initiatives

Content Digital Agency (CDA) has announced its association with Sungrow Europe, a renewable energy company as their digital media partner for the European region to handle digital media activations in over 20 countries.

Content Digital Agency will amplify Sungrow's brand presence and messaging across the European region via digital marketing.

"We are excited to partner with Content Digital Agency to strengthen our digital presence in the European market," said Zaid Basheer, senior digital marketing manager at Sungrow Europe. "Their expertise in digital marketing will help us to enhance the communication of our brand values and solutions to our target audience.”

"We are thrilled to partner with Sungrow Europe," said Zubin Nalawalla, founder of content digital agency. "Our team is committed to delivering innovative digital solutions that meet Sungrow's marketing objectives and contribute to their continued success in the renewable energy sector.”

“What started as a pilot campaign has resulted in a strong association, and it’s a testament of our agency’s capabilities and expertise in delivering effective results.” said Rayo Sarkari, chief communications officer at Content Digital Agency.