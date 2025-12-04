Sunny Side Up wins creative mandate for William Penn’s Lapis Bard

Sunny Side Up has been appointed the creative agency for Lapis Bard, the luxury writing instruments and accessories brand owned by William Penn. The agency will oversee brand strategy, creative development and integrated communications.
Nikhil Ranjan, managing director, William Penn, said: “Lapis Bard represents the pinnacle of craftsmanship and design within our portfolio. As we look to elevate its stature, we sought an agency partner that understands the nuances of luxury and possesses the creative firepower to articulate the brand’s story effectively. Sunny Side Up demonstrated a clear strategic vision and a creative approach that aligns with Lapis Bard’s ambition.”
The scope of work covers creative output, digital content strategy and communication for upcoming product launches.
Shyam Nair, creative director, Sunny Side Up, said: “Lapis Bard has a beautiful, intrinsic truth rooted in craftsmanship and legacy. Our job is to translate that inherent elegance into an unmistakable and contemporary visual language. The challenge, and the opportunity, is creating communication that doesn't just sell a pen or a bag, but asserts Lapis Bard's definitive role in the modern luxury narrative.”