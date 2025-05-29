SW Network retains creative and digital mandate for Nexus Select Citywalk, Delhi

SW Network, an independent integrated advertising agency, has renewed its mandate for Nexus Select Citywalk, Delhi’s shopping destination. This marks the fifth consecutive year of collaboration between the two organisations.
As part of the extended partnership, SW Network will continue to lead creative strategy, digital communication, community building, and offline collateral design for the mall. From festive campaigns and city-wide experiences to daily communication and community-led content, the work over the years has focused on relevance, consistency, and creativity with intent.
Raghav Bagai, co-founder, SW Network, said, "Nexus Select Citywalk is not just a space, it is a feeling. Over the past few years, we have worked closely to make sure that emotion translates into everything we do. This renewal is a reflection of shared trust, clear thinking, and our ambition to keep raising the bar."
Radhika Gogia, centre director, Nexus Select Citywalk added, "We are happy to associate with SW Network for this year as well. We are confident of their ability to adapt, create, and connect with our audience. We look forward to continuing this journey together."