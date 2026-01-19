SW Network wins digital creative mandate for MINI India

SW Network has been awarded the digital and creative mandate for MINI India. Under the appointment, the agency will be responsible for handling the brand’s digital presence and creative output across platforms. The account will be serviced from SW Network’s Delhi office.
As part of the mandate, the agency will oversee MINI India’s digital communication, including brand campaigns, product-related content and lifestyle-led storytelling. The work will focus on adapting the brand’s global identity for local digital audiences and building engagement across platforms.
Commenting on the appointment, Pranav Agarwal, co-founder, SW Network, said: “Partnering with MINI India is a milestone moment for us. MINI is not just a car brand; it’s a global cultural icon, a lifestyle, and a statement in design. Building on this emotional connection and bringing it alive digitally is an exciting responsibility. Our aim is to craft a distinct, witty, and premium digital voice for MINI India while strengthening its creative performance. We are thrilled to collaborate with a brand that thrives on originality and look forward to creating work that moves both the brand and its audience.”
Abhinandan Gopalsetty, director, MINI India, said: “MINI has always stood for innovation, individuality, and creative expression. As our digital touchpoints continue to expand, we were looking for a partner who understands the brand’s_toggle unique spirit and can translate it seamlessly across platforms. SW Network’s strategic depth, creative agility, and strong digital capabilities made it the ideal choice. We are excited to work together on elevating MINI India’s digital footprint and engaging our community in fresh, meaningful ways.”
The collaboration will see the agency working closely with MINI India on digital strategy, content creation and performance-led initiatives.