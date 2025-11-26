SW Network wins FILA and Foot Locker mandates from Metro Brands

SW Network has been appointed by Metro Brands to handle FILA’s digital creative mandate and Foot Locker’s mainline creative duties. The move expands the agency’s presence in the sports and athleisure category.
Metro Brands, which retails a portfolio of global and domestic footwear labels, is looking to strengthen brand engagement across digital and offline channels. The mandates will see SW Network create digital work for FILA aimed at younger, style-driven consumers, while shaping Foot Locker’s positioning around sneaker culture and community-focused communication.
Pranav Agarwal, co-founder of SW Network, said: “We’re excited to bring new energy to both FILA and Foot Locker. Our goal is to go beyond advertising and create work that connects with the community, sparks conversations, and inspires the next generation of trendsetters.”
Meenakshi Samantaray, head of marketing (AVP), Sports Division, Metro Brands said: “With the athleisure market on the rise, Metro Brands are focused on defining and leading this category. Collaborating with Sociowash, brings deep creative insight and cultural understanding, helps us amplify this vision and connect with our audiences culturally and strategically.”
The partnership adds to SW Network’s wider portfolio across fashion, lifestyle and youth-focused brands.