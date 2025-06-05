SW Network wins integrated digital mandate for Fujifilm’s instax in India

SW Network, an integrated advertising agency, has been awarded the digital media, social, and growth marketing mandate of Fujifilm’s instax™ in India. This collaboration, led by SW Growth Labs, the growth marketing vertical of SW Network, will drive a comprehensive strategy to scale the brand presence in the Indian market. The approach will include social media, creative campaigns, and performance marketing.
With the renewed interest in instant photography, Gen Z and Millennials are increasingly using instant cameras for their physical prints. In this growing market, instax™ leads the category, offering products like compact cameras, smartphone printers, and designer film.
As part of this mandate, SW Creative will execute a multi-pronged strategy to amplify instax™ digital presence and consumer engagement. SW Growth Labs will lead performance marketing, media strategy, and SEO to drive high-intent traffic and D2C sales, while SW Network’s creative team will craft narratives, visual storytelling, and platform-first content to strengthen brand affinity.
Raghav Bagai, co-founder of SW Network, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: “instax™ is more than just a camera brand. It is an experience that blends nostalgia with creativity, allowing people to capture and share moments in a tangible way. SW Growth Labs will lead performance marketing and SEO, while SW Creative will drive creative, influencer, creative, and social strategies. Together, we are building an integrated approach to accelerate the brand’s digital growth in India. At SW Network, we believe in the power of data-driven creativity to build meaningful brand connections. We look forward to strengthening brand presence and engagement in the market."
Shaiphali Galhotra, digital marketing manager for instax™ division at FUJIFILM India, added, "Our partnership with SW Network is a key step in strengthening the brand’s digital-first approach. By integrating media, social, and performance marketing strategies, we aim to build a stronger, more engaging brand presence while enhancing our D2C experience. We are confident that SW Network’s expertise will drive meaningful results and solidify the brand’s market leadership in India’s instant photography market."