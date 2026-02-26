SW Network's Youthbeat bags mandate for ‘Myntra Style Squad’ campaign

Youthbeat, the youth and creator-focused division of SW Network has won the Myntra Style Squad campaign. As part of the engagement, Youthbeat will curate a squad of influencers to deliver fashion-forward content for Myntra.
Under this mandate, the team will build and manage a dedicated group of creators across fashion, lifestyle, and youth culture. The focus is on authentic, creator-led storytelling that feels relatable, current, and aligned with how young audiences engage with fashion today.
Expressing excitement about the collaboration, Raghav Bagai, co-founder, Youthbeat, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Myntra once again and support their mission of strengthening digital fashion culture. With a powerful line-up of talented creators and a long-term, structured content journey, we aim to craft engaging and trend-forward narratives that resonate with Myntra’s audience. Our focus is on delivering consistent impact while driving measurable value.”
Shubham Chawla, business head – creator & influencer vertical, Youthbeat, said, “Creators today play a powerful role in shaping fashion discovery and purchase decisions among young consumers. With the Myntra Style Squad, our goal is to build a high-impact creator ecosystem that blends cultural relevance, trend awareness, and authentic storytelling. By combining Myntra’s strong fashion authority with our creator-first approach, we aim to deliver content that not only inspires but also drives meaningful engagement and long-term brand affinity.”
Commenting on the collaboration, Monalisa Panda, head of social, Myntra, said, “Creator-led storytelling continues to be a key growth driver for the fashion category. Partnering with agencies that deeply understand consumer behaviour and prioritise authenticity in content is crucial. Youthbeat’s proven track record and strong creator network make them an ideal partner for the Myntra Style Squad initiative. We look forward to amplifying our brand voice and unlocking new possibilities together.”