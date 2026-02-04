Türkiye Tourism renews India PR mandate with Confiance Communications

Confiance Communications has been reappointed as the India public relations partner for the Türkiye Tourism Board, marking its fifth consecutive term with the destination. The renewed mandate continues a partnership that has been in place since 2022.
Over the past four years, Confiance has handled communications for Türkiye in India across multiple channels, including media relations, digital platforms, trade events and on-ground activations. Its remit has included film and OTT integrations, social media campaigns, press engagements and participation in travel and tourism exhibitions.
Alongside this, it has executed influencer-led initiatives and managed media familiarisation trips to support destination visibility in the Indian market.
Confiance has focused on engaging India’s travel trade ecosystem, working across segments such as destination weddings, MICE, luxury travel and experiential tourism. Its activities have included roadshows, cultural events, trade conventions and destination-led promotions aimed at travel professionals and high-value travellers.
Speaking about this continued partnership, Bushra Ismail, founder & chief strategist of Confiance Communications, said: “Representing Türkiye Tourism in India has been an incredibly dynamic and gratifying journey—one that goes beyond promotion to presenting deep-rooted cultural identity and fostering industry collaborations. Over the years, we have deployed 360-degree strategic initiatives to integrate Türkiye into India’s mainstream tourism and entertainment landscapes, forging relationships that have transformed the way Indian travellers perceive the country. With this renewed mandate, we aim to deepen Türkiye's resonance with Indian travellers and unlock new dimensions of cultural exchange.”
Türkiye Tourism Authorities commented on the continued association, stating, “Confiance Communications has played an integral role in highlighting Türkiye’s narrative in India, seamlessly translating our country’s cultural depth and modern appeal into powerful, market-driven storytelling. Their ability to understand and tap into the evolving aspirations of Indian travellers, combined with their strategic engagement across verticals, has contributed significantly to positioning Türkiye as a leading choice for high-value tourism. The continued success of this partnership underscores the impact of their efforts.”
Under the renewed mandate, Confiance will continue to manage communications for Türkiye Tourism in India, with a focus on industry engagement, media outreach and emerging travel segments through 2026.