Team Pumpkin bags digital mandate for PetFresh Kitchen

PetFresh Kitchen, a leading brand for freshly cooked pet food brand dedicated to providing real, human-grade meals for pets, has partnered with Team Pumpkin, a to spearhead its performance marketing and digital growth initiatives across India.
Team Pumpkin will drive PetFresh Kitchen’s digital acceleration through performance-led campaigns, community-driven storytelling, and data-backed strategies aimed at scaling awareness, engagement, and customer acquisition across key platforms. As part of the mandate, the agency will handle PetFresh Kitchen’s digital marketing stack, including paid media planning, campaign execution, influencer strategy, audience segmentation, and conversion optimisation, across online channels.
Speaking of the partnership, Daman Singh, founder of PetFresh Kitchen, said, “At PetFresh, we’ve always believed that pets deserve food that’s made with the same love and quality as the meals we prepare for ourselves. Our collaboration with Team Pumpkin marks a significant step in spreading that belief across India. With their expertise in digital growth and performance marketing, we’re excited to reach more pet parents and help them make the switch to fresh, real food for their pets.”