Team Pumpkin bags digital marketing mandate for Club Hachi

Team Pumpkin, a full-service digital marketing agency in India, has bagged Club Hachi’s digital marketing mandate. As the marketing partner, Team Pumpkin is responsible for the 360 degree marketing service of the brand including social media, performance, marketplace and influencer marketing.
As part of the mandate, Team Pumpkin will prepare a comprehensive marketing approach with campaigns that resonate with the audiences across key markets. The collaboration aims to help the brand stand out among competitors.
“Having Team Pumpkin on board with us is a thrilling experience. We’re enjoying this seamless collaboration as we’re expanding our community together, generating great leads and striding faster towards our marketing goals. By following a carefully designed data-driven strategy, curating high-quality content that resonates with our audiences and building an optimised sales funnel, the team is handling the job hands-on”, shared Sandeep Bijalwan, founder of Club Hachi.
Rashi Garodia, business head at Team Pumpkin, Kolkata states, “We’re honored to have Club Hachi on board. Our team is excited to bring them higher social media engagement and better conversions at the earliest.”