Team Pumpkin bags digital marketing mandate for YAIT

Team Pumpkin, a leading full-service digital agency, has been appointed to manage the digital marketing initiatives for YAIT, an emerging sports brand specialising in high-quality sports equipment. This partnership aims to bolster YAIT's online presence and engage the growing community of sports / fitness enthusiasts.
Under this mandate, Team Pumpkin will develop and execute comprehensive social media strategies and performance marketing campaigns tailored to highlight YAIT's products. The agency's efforts will focus on increasing brand awareness, driving customer engagement, and ultimately boosting sales through targeted digital channels.
Puneet Goyal, founder and director at YAIT, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are excited to collaborate with Team Pumpkin to expand our reach in the sports equipment market. Their expertise in digital marketing aligns with our vision of promoting pickleball and providing top-notch equipment to players worldwide."
Swati Nathani, co-founder & chief business officer of Team Pumpkin, commented on the collaboration, "Partnering with YAIT presents an exciting opportunity to apply our digital marketing expertise in the sports industry. We look forward to enhancing YAIT's digital footprint and connecting with pickleball enthusiasts through innovative and engaging campaigns."
With a proven track record of successful digital campaigns across various industries, Team Pumpkin continues to empower brands by leveraging the latest digital marketing strategies to achieve impactful results.