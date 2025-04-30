Team Pumpkin bags social media mandate for FloraSoul

FloraSoul, an Ayurvedic skincare brand, has entrusted its social media mandate to Team Pumpkin, an integrated marketing agency. The brand aims to create a digital presence that educates and inspires a community interested in holistic beauty.
Team Pumpkin will be responsible for building and managing FloraSoul’s digital ecosystem, from social storytelling to content strategy and campaign development. The Bangalore team will lead this mandate, ensuring every digital touchpoint reflects the brand’s voice.
“At FloraSoul, our essence lies in soulful beauty, where purity, purpose, and presence meet. We needed a digital partner that could capture this essence without noise. Team Pumpkin’s thoughtful approach and creative strength felt aligned from the start,” says Garima Ahuja, founder of FloraSoul.
Swati Nathani, co-founder of Team Pumpkin, added, “FloraSoul isn’t just a skincare brand. It’s about making a conscious lifestyle choice for a soulful experience. The opportunity to shape a digital narrative rooted in Ayurveda, yet relevant to today’s audience, is incredibly exciting for us.”