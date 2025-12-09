Team Pumpkin bags Touchstone LC’s digital and performance marketing mandate

Touchstone LC has appointed Team Pumpkin to lead its digital and performance marketing efforts in India. The mandate covers paid media strategy, campaign execution, audience targeting and ROI optimisation as the learning solutions company looks to expand its reach across enterprise, healthcare, BFSI and manufacturing sectors.
The partnership will support Touchstone LC’s focus on compliance, onboarding and capability-building programmes delivered through multilingual e-learning, microlearning and immersive content. Team Pumpkin will work from its Gurugram office to run campaigns aimed at L&D and HR decision makers.
Vinod Chithambaran, EVP – Learning Products & Asia Pacific Sales, Touchstone LC, said: “At Touchstone, our goal is to help organisations future-proof their workforce through innovation and measurable talent outcomes. Team Pumpkin’s balance of creativity, performance analytics, and sectoral understanding makes them the perfect partner for our growth journey. With their deep digital expertise and ROI-driven execution, we aim to accelerate our outreach, strengthen our brand presence, and scale our impact among global HR and business leaders.”
Swati Nathani, co-founder, Team Pumpkin, said: “Touchstone LC is setting new benchmarks in workforce transformation with their immersive and localised digital learning roadmap. We’re excited to support their ambitions—delivering measurable results and expanding Touchstone’s influence among enterprise clients seeking high-impact compliance and L&D solutions.”
Team Pumpkin, founded in 2012, will oversee performance campaigns and analytics-led digital strategy under this mandate.