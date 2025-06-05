Team Pumpkin wins digital mandate for MamyPoko Pants Bangladesh

Team Pumpkin, a digital-first marketing agency, has won the digital mandate for MamyPoko Pants Bangladesh, further strengthening its portfolio in the baby care segment. The scope includes managing the brand’s digital strategy and execution across social media platforms, influencer collaborations, and performance-led campaigns.
MamyPoko Pants, a flagship offering from Unicharm Corporation, with a growing footprint in both Indian and global markets.Team Pumpkin brings its expertise in insight-driven storytelling and platform-specific execution to support the brand’s vision of care, comfort, and connection with young parents.
Speaking about the win, Swati Nathani, co-founder and chief business officer at Team Pumpkin, said, “Having worked on MamyPoko Pants in India since October 2017, we’ve come to understand both the brand and the kind of digital challenges this category brings. With the Bangladesh mandate, we’re bringing a solutions-first approach, that’s rooted in making parenting feel a little easier and more supported through the content we create.”
The account will be handled by the agency’s Gurgaon office, which will lead digital operations and planning for the Bangladesh market.