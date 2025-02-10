Techmagnate bags SEO mandate for Axis Max Life Insurance

Techmagnate, a digital marketing agency has been appointed to handle enterprise SEO services for Axis Max Life Insurance (formerly known as Max Life Insurance). The account was won in a multi-agency pitch.
Techmagnate will handle end-to-end SEO services for the company's Term Insurance and Savings products in India.
“We are delighted to work with one of the foremost life insurance companies in India and embark on this journey. We are confident that our data-driven approach and expertise across the entire search landscape will help accelerate the company’s visibility in search results, driving organic traffic and generating quality leads. Winning this mandate exhibits our mutual commitment to innovation and growth in a digitally-forward era”, said Sarvesh Bagla, CEO and founder, Techmagnate.
Techmagnate will analyse Axis Max Life Insurance’s digital presence and collaborate with its marketing team to develop an SEO strategy aligned with business goals.
Commenting on this association, Saurabh Marwah, VP- ecommerce at Axis Max Life Insurance said, “We strive to continue as D2C leaders and significantly consolidate our market share. SEO being an important business aspect and with Techmagnate as our partner, we are hopeful to achieve this goal in months to come”
“Our goal is to establish synergy between our teams that will lead to innovative campaigns and measurable results”, added Bagla.