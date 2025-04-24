Techmagnate wins digital mandate for Aviva Life Insurance

Techmagnate, a SEO-first digital marketing agency, has announced that they have bagged the digital mandate for Aviva Life Insurance Company India.
Under this mandate, Techmagnate will work closely with Aviva Life Insurance to redefine the brand's digital marketing strategy, enabling the company to strengthen its online presence, enhance customer engagement, and drive sustainable and long-term growth. The account was won in a multi-agency pitch.
Sarvesh Bagla, CEO and founder, Techmagnate said, “We are absolutely thrilled to onboard Aviva Life Insurance as our latest client. This association is a testament to the strength of our expertise in the financial services sector and the trust that leading brands place in our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions and measurable results. The life insurance industry is at a crossroads, with digital transformation becoming a key driver of growth. It could spell a lot of exciting upward movement.”
Sarvesh further added, “With the rapidly changing landscape of financial services, this agreement is poised to deliver innovative and data-driven digital marketing campaigns tailored to the evolving needs of today’s consumers. It truly marks a key milestone in Techmagnate’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the digital presence of some of the country’s most prominent financial brands.”
Speaking of this association, Vinit Kapahi, chief marketing officer at Aviva Life Insurance Company India Limited said, “Aviva, guided by the purpose of ‘With you today, for a better tomorrow’ is committed to meeting the financial protection needs of individuals and families across India. We were on the lookout for digital marketing agencies that resonated with our larger vision and purpose.
Techmagnate understood the intricate aspects of our company and was completely aligned with the ethos of our core existence, which set the tone of the entire digital strategy. They are well known for their vast experience in the financial services industry and strong technological capabilities- and we are looking forward to an exciting journey ahead.”