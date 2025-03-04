The Marcom Avenue wins creative mandate for STUDDS and SMK Helmets

The Marcom Avenue, a marketing agency, specialising in strategic growth for its partners, has been awarded the prestigious creative mandate for the social media and production management of helmet brands – STUDDS and SMK.
Under the new mandate, The Marcom Avenue will oversee various services including content creation, live video production, online reputation management, social media, influencer engagement, and performance marketing.
Divanshi Gupta, director of The Marcom Avenue, shared her enthusiasm regarding the new partnership, stating, “This win marks an exciting chapter for The Marcom Avenue as we continue to push boundaries in the world of social media management. We’re thrilled to partner with STUDDS and SMK and are eager to bring innovative, high-quality content to their audiences. Our team is committed to driving not only brand awareness but also tangible sales through a mix of creative content and data-driven marketing strategies.”
Hemlata Sagar, general manager, head - sales and marketing at STUDDS and SMK, expressed her confidence in the partnership, saying, “We believe in the power of digital marketing to reach our customers, especially the younger, tech-savvy generation who are making more informed purchasing decisions. With The Marcom Avenue’s proven expertise in content creation and influencer management, we are confident that this partnership will significantly boost our engagement with existing customers and attract new ones. The agency’s creative approach aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of the brand.”