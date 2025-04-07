The Mavericks India wins FUJIFILM India’s PR mandate

FUJIFILM India a wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo has appointed The Mavericks India, a specialised reputation management advisory, as its PR partner.
The Mavericks India will drive PR efforts across all business verticals, focusing on media relations, thought leadership, and stakeholder engagement to enhance brand equity, ensure narrative consistency, and strengthen FUJIFILM India’s market reputation.
Abhi Shekhar Singh, vertical head - corporate communications and CSR, said, "We are delighted to partner with The Mavericks India. With The Mavericks’ deep expertise and strategic approach, we aim to elevate FUJIFILM India’s overall presence, reinforce our leadership across industries, and communicate our vision more effectively to our customers and partners. We are confident that this collaboration will help us build meaningful narratives that reflect our commitment to innovation and excellence.”
On winning the mandate, Chetan Mahajan, founder and CEO, The Mavericks India, added, “FUJIFILM India is a global powerhouse known for its relentless innovation and pioneering solutions across multiple domains. We are honoured to be their communications partner and look forward to shaping impactful narratives that drive awareness, engagement, and brand affinity across FUJIFILM India's multiple business verticals.”