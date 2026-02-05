ThinkROI secures digital media mandate for RSPL’s laundry brands

ThinkROI has won the digital media mandate for RSPL Group’s laundry and detergent portfolio, which includes Ghadi Detergent Cake, Ghadi Detergent Powder and Ghadi Smart Matic.
The agency has been working with RSPL since April 2025, handling digital campaigns for Ghadi across multiple consumer markets. The latest mandate formalises and extends the existing engagement.
Under the assignment, ThinkROI will manage digital strategy and media execution across RSPL’s laundry portfolio. The scope includes biddable media, supported by non-biddable channels and programmatic services, aimed at driving performance across rural, semi-urban and urban markets.
Commenting on the win, Rupinder Singh, founder & CEO of ThinkROI, said: "We are excited to leverage our expertise in driving measurable growth across diverse market segments. This partnership is an opportunity for us to demonstrate how strategic digital interventions can amplify brand leadership in this challenging Laundry category."
Rohan Padival, director – Strategy & Client Servicing at ThinkROI, said: "We plan to reach customers where they are in their digital journeys through our multi-platform strategy. By fusing data-driven insights with powerful storytelling, we are well-positioned to open up new growth prospects for Ghadi and strengthen its equity across India’s diverse consumer landscape”
ThinkROI operates from offices in Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Mysuru.