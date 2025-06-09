ThinkROI wins digital programmatic mandate for Hamilton Sciences' brand portfolio

ThinkROI, a digital marketing agency, has won the digital programmatic mandate for Hamilton Sciences’ flagship personal care brands, including the powerhouse Denver, as well as ENVY, Vanesa, Pour Home, and more.
The mandate includes a digital push across Hamilton Sciences' diverse product lines—ranging from Denver’s popular perfumes and deodorants, the newly launched Denver Face Wash range, to fragrance-forward offerings from ENVY, Vanesa, and the popular home care brand Pour Home. ThinkROI will manage end-to-end programmatic strategy, media planning, execution, and performance optimisation, leveraging its proprietary technology and full-funnel growth solutions.
Hamilton Sciences has steadily built a house of brands that resonate deeply with Indian consumers. Denver is a household name, particularly well known for its masculine perfume and deodorant lines. With ENVY and Vanesa offering nuanced fragrance experiences and Pour Home extending brand equity into lifestyle categories, the collective portfolio represents a wide audience base and a strong retail presence—both online and offline.
“Winning this mandate is not just a business achievement—it’s an endorsement of our strategic thinking, agility, and ability to scale impact across categories,” said Sarada Prasad, Co-founder & Chief Growth Officer at ThinkROI. “We’re thrilled to work with brands that are not just leaders in their space but are constantly evolving to meet the needs of India’s next-gen consumers.”
ThinkROI's strategy for the account focuses on combining audience-first programmatic advertising with precision targeting, contextual personalization, and real-time optimizations. The agency plans to roll out performance-driven campaigns that speak directly to consumer intent and behavior across multiple channels.
“This is an opportunity to not only build brand visibility but to create meaningful, measurable growth through data-backed media interventions,” added Rupinder Singh, Founder & Chief Business Officer. “From awareness to acquisition, our goal is to make every impression count.”
The account win also underscores ThinkROI’s expertise in consumer goods and FMCG—a space where the agency has already made an impact through scalable digital strategies and performance storytelling. As the agency expands its creative-tech stack and analytics capabilities, partnerships with brand-forward companies like Hamilton Sciences are expected to drive even more innovation.