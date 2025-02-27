Tilt Brand Solutions appointed as Britannia's agency on record

Tilt Brand Solutions, a Mumbai-based brand and communications consultancy, announced on LinkedIn that Britannia has selected it as its agency on record, as indicated by the hashtag #AgencyOnRecord used in its post.

This development comes shortly after Britannia's chief marketing officer, Amit Doshi, stepped down earlier this month.

Over the years, Britannia has partnered with multiple agencies for various campaigns. Most recently, in January 2025, the creative agency Talented rolled out an innovative out-of-home (OOH) campaign titled Nature Shapes Britannia. This campaign featured billboards uniquely designed to conform to the shapes of adjacent trees, symbolising the brand's commitment to sustainability and its adaptability to nature.

Previously, the brand collaborated with Lowe Lintas as its creative agency for the 'Timepass' range of baked snacks in 2019.

Tilt Brand Solutions, now serving as Britannia's agency on record, boasts a diverse clientele across multiple industries including BAJAJ, Ather, Myntra and more.