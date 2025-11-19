Toaster INSEA wins social mandate for Godfather Beer

Toaster INSEA has been appointed to lead social media duties for Godfather Beer, adding a new account to the agency’s expanding digital portfolio. The mandate signals Godfather’s push to update its online presence as the beer category grows more competitive across markets.
The appointment comes as Toaster increases its focus on AI-led production, content experimentation and digital-first creative models. The agency says the mandate aligns with its efforts to scale work across categories.
On the partnership, Bhawika Chhabra and Ira G, Toaster INSEA’s managing director and chief creative officer, said: “We’re in an era where creativity, technology, and culture intersect faster than ever. Godfather is a legacy brand with immense cultural weight, and this is the perfect time to reimagine what that legacy looks like in the now. With our AI studio and content innovation at the core, we’re excited to build a social presence that’s as strong, unapologetic, and timeless as the beer itself.”
Monalisa Mandal, senior vice president and marketing head, Devans Modern Breweries, added: “Godfather Beer stands at the crossroads of tradition and transformation. As India’s strongest and most storied beer, our legacy has always been about boldness- in flavour, vision, and the way we connect with our audience.
Partnering with Toaster INSEA is an exciting leap into this new era, where creativity and innovation can amplify what Godfather represents. Their commitment to digital innovation and culture-forward storytelling makes them the ideal collaborators to brew fresh energy into our brand’s narrative. Together, we’re not just championing Godfather’s legendary status- we’re reimagining its presence for a new generation of beer lovers, across every screen and platform.”