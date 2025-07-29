Tonic Worldwide bags digital mandate for Monarch Legacy Edition luxury brandy

Tilaknagar Industries has appointed Tonic Worldwide as its digital Agency of Record (AOR) for its luxury segment brandy, Monarch Legacy Edition. Tonic Worldwide's mandate will focus on building awareness for Monarch Legacy Edition.
Tilaknagar Industries is an alcoholic beverage company in India with a history of over 90 years. Its portfolio includes Mansion House and Courrier Napoleon brandy, Mansion House Whisky, Madiraa Rum, and Blue Lagoon Gin. The company has recently entered the luxury segment with Monarch Legacy Edition Brandy.
Speaking of the association, Ahmed Rahimtoola, chief marketing officer, Tilaknagar Industries, said, “We're thrilled to welcome Tonic Worldwide as our digital agency for Monarch Legacy Edition, our first luxury offering. As we introduce a brandy that blends heritage with modern elegance, we needed a partner who could truly capture that spirit in the digital space. Tonic's deep understanding of consumer behaviour, creative agility, and proven track record in building premium brand narratives made them the ideal choice. We're excited to collaborate with them to craft a distinct and compelling digital presence for Monarch, one that reflects its sophistication and royal character.”
Sudish Balan, co-founder and chief creative officer, Tonic Worldwide remarked, “Tonic Worldwide is excited about the opportunity to be the strategic digital partner to accelerate growth, positioning, and consumer engagement for Tilaknagar Industries' Monarch Legacy Edition - a luxury brandy aiming for national and international recognition. We look forward to crafting compelling narratives that highlight Monarch's unique craftsmanship and French-Indian heritage, while building the roadmap to realize their vision of leading the Indian luxury spirits market and gaining global acclaim.”
The account will be handled out of the agency's Mumbai office.