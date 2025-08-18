Tonic Worldwide bags digital mandate for PCPL

Pranav Constructions (PCPL), Mumbai based leading real estate redevelopers, has awarded its integrated digital marketing mandate to Tonic Worldwide, following a multi-agency pitch process. The mandate involves social media, SEO, and performance marketing, among other responsibilities.
PCPL specialises in the transformation and redevelopment of old buildings into modern residential spaces. They are known for timely completion, quality construction, transparency, and strong brand recall in the redevelopment space.
Tonic Worldwide will focus on strengthening PCPL's online presence, leveraging customer insights for market-fit digital campaigns and real-time engagement with prospective buyers.
Speaking of the association, Akshay Kripalani, chief sales and marketing officer, PCPL, said, "PCPL aims to strengthen its leadership in the redevelopment segment and expand its portfolio. I believe Tonic Worldwide is the perfect partner to enhance our specialisation in providing quality, affordable housing; our reputation for timely completion with quality construction; and our relentless community focus. We look forward to bolstering customer satisfaction and community trust through this partnership."
Chetan Asher, founder & CEO, Tonic Worldwide, remarked, "We carry a strong lineage in building brands in the real-estate space and have some pathbreaking campaigns to talk about. We look forward to supporting PCPL in their next phase of growth. With an upcoming IPO, we aim to spotlight their integrity, environmental stewardship, quality, and customer-centricity with communication suited for evolving buyer preferences."
The account will be handled out of the agency's Mumbai office.