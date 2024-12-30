Trailytics bags e-commerce analytics mandate for Cipla Health 2025

Trailytics, a data analytics solutions provider, has been awarded the e-commerce analytics mandate for Cipla Health, the consumer healthcare subsidiary of pharmaceutical company Cipla. The mandate is effective for the year 2025. This partnership aims to help Cipla Health use analytics to improve its online presence and customer engagement. Trailytics will provide advanced data analytics to improve Cipla Health’s online brand performance. Additionally, it will help optimise Cipla Health’s e-commerce strategies by analysing customer behaviour and enhancing product visibility across online marketplaces.
Cipla Health has faced challenges with dynamic pricing, inventory optimisation, targeted marketing, fragmented data, and lack of consumer insights. Trailytics will help improve visibility across India by integrating real-time data, providing consumer segmentation, and using AI-driven product recommendations.
Speaking on the same belief, Anirudh Varshney, founder and CEO at Trailytics, shared, “We are thrilled to partner with Cipla Health for this exciting journey. We aim to empower Cipla Health with analytics that not only solve existing challenges but also unlock new growth opportunities in the digital space. Together, we envision setting benchmarks for how analytics can transform e-commerce operations in the healthcare sector.”