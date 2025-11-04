Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League partners with Zee Sports for 3 seasons

Zee Sports has entered into a three-year strategic partnership with Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL), securing exclusive broadcast and digital rights across TV and OTT platforms.

Advertisment

This agreement, a first for a state-level sports property, will see Zee Sports air the next three seasons of UPKL along with live streaming on Zee5, extending the league’s reach to a national audience.

The 2025 season adds four new franchises, expanding the league to 12 teams representing key cities across Uttar Pradesh. The collaboration aims to strengthen UPKL’s position as a structured regional sports platform focused on nurturing grassroots talent.

Bavesh Janavlekar, business head – Zee Sports, said: “At Zee Sports, we believe in championing India’s own sporting heritage. Our focus is on building sustainable and scalable regional as well as national IPs that inspire fandom and drive long-term value.



With this strategic partnership with UPKL, we aim to give Kabaddi the platform and storytelling it deserves by leveraging our vast TV reach and Zee5’s digital ecosystem. This partnership is a powerful step forward, and together, we’re ready to take Kabaddi to greater heights.”

Sambav Jain, founder and director, SJ Uplift Kabaddi, said: “The partnership with ZEE Sports reflects the evolution of UPKL from a promising regional initiative to a scalable sporting enterprise with national ambition. Season 1 validated our model with strong fan engagement and franchise participation.



With Season 2, we aim to expand that vision and elevate our league to the next level — taking UPKL into homes across India through Zee Sports television and digital reach. This collaboration not only amplifies the visibility of our athletes and teams but also strengthens our mission of creating a professional, sustainable, and inclusive Kabaddi ecosystem.”