Value 360 Communications to handle PR and brand communications for Womancart

Value 360 Communications has onboarded Womancart as its public relations and communications client to support the company’s next phase of growth and stakeholder engagement. The agreement, signed on 24 November 2025, outlines a comprehensive mandate encompassing strategic counsel, media relations, content-led storytelling, and reputation management as Womancart expands its footprint.

Value 360 will strengthen Womancart’s communication framework with a focused mandate designed to bring clarity, consistency and strategic direction to the brand’s outreach. The agency will shape a sharper narrative, develop content for press releases and media kits, across key markets including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The mandate also includes continuous media monitoring, structured strategic reviews and the identification of awards, events, and targeted paid opportunities that elevate the brand’s credibility. Value 360 will also leverage its influencer marketing capabilities through ClanConnect to build campaign-ready storytelling and deepen digital engagement across key audience groups. These efforts will support Womancart in presenting a strong, well-aligned narrative to consumers, investors, partners, and the wider industry.

Kunal Kishore, managing director and chairman, V360 Group, said, “Womancart is at a defining moment in its journey, and we are privileged to support its ambition. Strong brands grow when their purpose, product and communication move in the same direction. Our goal is to build a narrative that reflects Womancart’s long-term vision and positions its leadership as architects of meaningful change in the category. We will focus on creating clarity, consistency and strategic influence in every market where the brand seeks to lead.”

Madhu Sudan Pahwa, managing director, Womancart, said, “Womancart is entering a phase where disciplined growth and sustained trust will shape our future. Strategic communication becomes critical in such a phase because it strengthens how stakeholders understand our ambitions. Value 360 brings the strategic depth and industry perspective we need to elevate our voice, sharpen our positioning and create long-term brand equity. We look forward to building a communication framework that supports our expansion and reflects the values we stand for.”