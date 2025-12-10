Vega Auto appoints Value 360 Communications as PR and media relations partner

Vega Auto Accessories has appointed Value 360 Communications as its strategic PR and media relations partner. Value 360 has been onboarded through Scratchpad Digital as part of a newly established strategic collaboration.

“We have always believed that true leadership goes beyond market share. It is about shaping conversations that contribute back to society and make it safe. As we enter our next phase of growth and advocacy, we need a Media Relations partner who combines great industry experience, flawless execution and has an instinctive understanding of the safety ecosystem. Value 360 Communications Limited demonstrated exactly that. We are confident this collaboration will help us reach more riders, influencers, and policymakers with messages that matter, while reinforcing Vega’s position as one of the most credible voices in Indian road safety.”, said Kunal Chandak, Director, Vega Helmets India.

This partnership marks a significant step in Vega’s journey to further strengthen its leadership narrative as the country’s foremost advocate for rider safety while continuing to set global benchmarks in design and innovation.

Manisha Chaudhary, founder & director, Value 360 Communications, commented, “Joining Vega Auto Accessories Ltd as an official partner is both an honour and a responsibility. For decades, the brand has been the gold standard in rider protection and trusted by millions of Indians with their lives every single day. We are thrilled to partner with a true category creator that has made safety aspirational. Through this partnership, we will amplify the brand’s extraordinary legacy, sharpen its equity as India’s no. 1 road safety brand, and ensure its stories of innovation, responsibility, and style resonate powerfully across every stakeholder segment.”