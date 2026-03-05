Verve Media bags digital mandate for Proticons

Proticons, a brand focused on protein-rich and functional nutrition products, has appointed Verve Media as its digital marketing agency.
Under the mandate, Verve Media will manage Proticons’ social media marketing, search engine optimisation (SEO) and Google Ads. The agency has also redesigned the brand’s website as part of the engagement.
The partnership will focus on managing performance and content-led digital initiatives, while the website redesign is aimed at improving user experience and supporting the brand’s digital presence.
Vinay Singh Sangwan, co-founder, Verve Media, said: “Proticons is a brand with a clear focus on functional nutrition and quality-led products. Our approach will be to combine strong storytelling with performance-driven digital strategies across social, search, and paid media. The website redesign is a key step in creating a seamless digital foundation for the brand’s next phase of growth.”
Ravindra Neralla, managing director, Saral Proticons LLP, said at Proticons we believe that functional nutrition should be backed by quality and science. To bring this vision to a wider audience, we are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Verve Media. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our journey. By combining our expertise in high-quality plant proteins with Verve Media's digital prowess, we are looking at elevating our digital presence through a redesigned website, enhanced coverage for health-conscious consumers and though performance driven marketing”
Verve Media’s client portfolio includes brands such as Snitch, Sunteck Realty, Shell, Wipro, Rummy Circle, Infosys, Uber, Rentomojo, Property Pistol, Pragati Group, TEDx, UNDP and NABARD.