Verve Media bags digital mandate for Vedas Fund

Under the mandate, the agency will oversee LinkedIn-focused social media marketing along with search engine optimisation for the brand.

afaqs! news bureau
Verve Media has won the digital marketing mandate for Vedas Fund, an investment firm focused on long-term value creation.

Under the mandate, the agency will handle LinkedIn-led social media marketing and search engine optimisation. Verve Media has also designed and developed a new website for the fund. The site is intended to reflect the firm’s investment philosophy and provide a structured user experience for investors.

The engagement will focus on strengthening Vedas Fund’s digital presence within the investment and financial services category through content, search visibility and platform-led communication.

Vinay Singh Sangwan, co-founder, Verve Media, said: “Vedas Fund has a clear, long-term investment philosophy and a strong point of view. Our role is to translate that clarity into a credible and consistent digital presence. From designing and developing the website to building a focused LinkedIn and SEO strategy, this engagement is about creating trust, visibility, and relevance in a highly discerning category.”

Rahul Bhartiya, Founder, Vedas Fund said: “Verve Media has a dedicated and thoughtful team. They take the time to deeply understand the client’s philosophy, positioning and long-term objectives before translating it into meaningful creative output. Their structured approach and attention to detail ensure that communication remains authentic, consistent and aligned with our core values.”

