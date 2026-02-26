Verve Media bags digital mandate for Vedas Fund

Verve Media has won the digital marketing mandate for Vedas Fund, an investment firm focused on long-term value creation.
Under the mandate, the agency will handle LinkedIn-led social media marketing and search engine optimisation. Verve Media has also designed and developed a new website for the fund. The site is intended to reflect the firm’s investment philosophy and provide a structured user experience for investors.
The engagement will focus on strengthening Vedas Fund’s digital presence within the investment and financial services category through content, search visibility and platform-led communication.
Vinay Singh Sangwan, co-founder, Verve Media, said: “Vedas Fund has a clear, long-term investment philosophy and a strong point of view. Our role is to translate that clarity into a credible and consistent digital presence. From designing and developing the website to building a focused LinkedIn and SEO strategy, this engagement is about creating trust, visibility, and relevance in a highly discerning category.”
Rahul Bhartiya, Founder, Vedas Fund said: “Verve Media has a dedicated and thoughtful team. They take the time to deeply understand the client’s philosophy, positioning and long-term objectives before translating it into meaningful creative output. Their structured approach and attention to detail ensure that communication remains authentic, consistent and aligned with our core values.”