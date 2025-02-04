Verve Media bags social media mandate for Elmont

Verve Media, a digital marketing agency, has secured the social media mandate for Elmont, a company for developing and leasing IT, commercial and industrial warehouse facilities.
As per the mandate, Verve Media will focus on developing and executing creative social media strategies to boost Elmont’s online presence. Their responsibilities include creating engaging content and managing online interactions.
Vinay Singh Sangwan, co-founder of Verve Media, expressed, “Elmont is a prominent brand in the real estate industry. Our extensive knowledge and experience in this sector make us excited to bring innovative approaches that drive engagement and growth. Our commitment is to deliver tailored, data-driven solutions that amplify Elmont's digital footprint.”
Speaking on the collaboration, Sawan Bhandari, director of Elmont, expressed, “Excited to welcome Verve onboard to enhance our marketing initiatives. We look forward to building a strong and lasting partnership.”