Verve Media bags social media mandate for Rasoi Raga

Verve Media has secured the social media and video content creation mandate for Rasoi Raga, a food brand inspired by North India’s royal kitchen traditions.
As part of the mandate, the agency will handle Rasoi Raga’s social media presence and develop video-led content across platforms. The scope includes shaping the brand’s digital voice and translating its culinary philosophy into structured online narratives.
Rasoi Raga draws from the concept of the traditional royal rasoi, where cooking was guided by rhythm, intuition and memory. The brand positions food as a living raga, combining time-honoured flavours with contemporary presentation while retaining its original character.
The partnership will focus on building cultural context and narrative consistency through social media management and video formats, with an emphasis on heritage-led storytelling and audience engagement.
Vinay Singh Sangwan, co-ofunder, Verve Media, said: “Rasoi Raga is built on a beautiful and deeply Indian insight - that food, much like music, carries rhythm and emotion. Our approach will be to translate this philosophy into visual and digital stories that feel authentic, immersive, and culturally rooted, while still speaking to today’s audience.”
Rakesh Kumar from Rasoi Raga said: “We acknowledge our Digital Media Partner Verve Media and its leader Vinay for their strategic clarity, elevated creative craft and refined execution. Their thoughtful approach to brand storytelling and digital engagement has played a meaningful role in strengthening our brand positioning in the Food services Industry in a very short span of time. Long way to go together..!”
Verve Media’s current client portfolio includes brands across consumer, technology and public sector categories.