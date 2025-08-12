Verve Media secures local SEO mandate for The Game Palacio

Verve Media, an integrated digital marketing agency, has been appointed as the Local SEO partner for The Game Palacio. As part of the mandate, Verve Media will lead the local SEO strategy for The Game Palacio’s flagship venues across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, and Noida.
“We’re excited to partner with The Game Palacio to enhance its visibility across the country,” said Saad Merchant, co-founder of Verve Media. “It’s a brand that redefines leisure through a premium, curated experience and our goal is to match that energy in search.”
“At The Game Palacio, our vision has always been to blend luxury with immersive entertainment, and digital visibility is key to that journey. Partnering with Verve Media has been an exciting step forward - their data-driven approach to local SEO is already reflecting in improved discovery across key markets. Together, we're building a stronger digital foundation for each of our flagship destinations” said Joyrenba Singha, principal lead - digital marketing, Prasuk Jain Hospitality.
The agency’s approach includes location-based keyword optimisation, Google Business Profile updates, review strategies, and content efforts to increase foot traffic to each outlet. With digital discovery influencing consumer choices in entertainment and dining, the campaign aims to improve targeted visibility.