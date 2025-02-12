Verve Media wins social media mandate for Valvin Nutraceuticals

Verve Media, a digital marketing agency, has secured the social media mandate for Valvin Nutraceuticals(VNPL), an animal health company in India. As their official partner, Verve Media, will be in charge of elevating Valvin’s online presence by crafting and implementing creative social media strategies.
Their responsibilities will include creating content tailored to Valvin's audience, managing social media interactions, and driving awareness of Valvin's solutions in the animal nutrition space.
Vinay Singh Sangwan, the co-founder of Verve Media, expressed his views on their recent collaboration, stating, “We are incredibly thrilled to be associated with Valvin, a company that’s making significant strides in animal health. Our team is eager to align our expertise with the brand's innovative approach to animal nutrition. We look forward to supporting Valvin in extending their reach, achieving new milestones and strengthening their presence on the global stage.”
Speaking about the collaboration, Ravindra Neralla, director of Valvin Nutraceuticals, expressed that this partnership will significantly strengthen our brand presence, allowing us to reach new customers and provide exceptional service within India and overseas. With Verve Media’s expertise in social media activities, we look forward to creating engaging and impactful content that resonates with our audience.”